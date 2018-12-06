Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bad season not all Bottas’ fault - Salo

"Pretty much everything went wrong this year"

 F1


Miniboutik



Former F1 driver Mika Salo has defended Valtteri Bottas at the end of a bad season for his fellow Finn.

Many are questioning Bottas’ psychological state, after a disappointing season for the Mercedes driver and the looming threat tis race seat posed for 2020 by Esteban Ocon.

Some believe Bottas is being too openly critical of his own level of underperformance.

"I think it’s ok to say it out loud," Salo told Finland’s MTV.

"At least he has identified what were the weak points for him and will work in the winter so that they are not there next year," he added.

"Valtteri has no choice but to reset completely and start again next year.

"Pretty much everything went wrong this year," Salo continued. "Baku was really bad. If not for what happened he would have led the championship and who knows how the season would have gone after that."

Salo said Baku is just one example of how 2018 was not all Bottas’ fault.

"There were so many little things that were just bad luck, not anything that Valtteri did badly. But they surely affected him on the mental side pretty badly," he said.


6 December 2018 - 14h44, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Super Formula ’good training ground for F1’ - Marko

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC