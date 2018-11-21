BWT Arden have confirmed that Daniel Ticktum, fresh from his recent back-to-back Macau Grand Prix victory, will contest the final round of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship at the stunning Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

The Red Bull Junior ace will replace Maximilian Günther in the number 11 car, as the German driver turns his attention and focus to his recently announced 2018/2019 Formula E programme.

Daniel will partner 2017 GP3 Series front runner and Honda junior driver Nirei Fukuzumi.