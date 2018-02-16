Logo
WTCC - Audi to run at least six RS3 LMS TCR in WTCR debut season

Shedden and Vernay to join the championship


16 February 2018 - 11h33, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Six Audi RS3 LMS cars will line-up for the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup following the announcement of four new drivers including two notable champions.

Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay will drive for Belgian squad Team WRT with Nathanaël Berton and Frédéric Vervisch completing Comtoyou Racing’s entry alongside Denis Dupont and Aurélien Panis, who were announced last month.

Scot Shedden, 38, is a three-time British Touring Car champion, while Frenchman Vernay won the TCR International Series title in 2017. They have been awarded Audi Sport driver status for the upcoming WTCR season, which is scheduled to total 10 events across four continents.

Thirty-one-year-old Vervisch, from Belgium, has also been confirmed as an Audi Sport driver and possesses strong pedigree from Formula 3 and GT racing. Berton, meanwhile, has enjoyed significant success in ice racing of late in his native France but also has experience in Formula E, GP2 and endurance events.



