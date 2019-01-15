A former Ferrari team manager says he is not surprised the Maranello team ousted Maurizio Arrivabene.

"If you don’t win, after four years it’s difficult to remain in a leading position," said Daniele Audetto, an experienced former F1 manager who was most recently involved with Super Aguri and HRT.

"At a team like that, which is born to win, when you don’t win, the manager automatically changes," he said. "It’s the hard law of F1, which for Ferrari applies in an even more special and exclusive way.

"It’s a shame for Maurizio as he is a friend, but he also paid for not having a purely racing pedigree. On the other hand it’s a great result to have stayed in that position for as long as he did," the Italian told Autosprint.

Succeeding Arrivabene as the Ferrari team boss is Mattia Binotto, who is also still technical director.

"I do not know him well enough to say much, but I know he is a good engineer. I also know that at Ferrari it is very, very difficult to be the team principal or even the sporting director.

"I hope and wish that he has the personality, charisma and experience to manage the complex things he is about to face," Audetto added.

He said life as Ferrari’s team boss is even harder these days without a figure like former president Luca di Montezemolo at the helm.

"It is true that Arrivabene made a good impression compared to the first days of Jean Todt," said Audetto.

"Jean was always supported and defended by a great media man like di Montezemolo. For years and years he shielded his men, including Schumacher who for the first four years did not win the title.

"Right now there is not a Montezemolo to defend everyone and enchant the media," he added.