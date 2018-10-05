Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Arrivabene denies Ferrari exit rumours

"My work here will go on"


5 October 2018 - 06h39, by GMM 

Maurizio Arrivabene has played down suggestions he is about to leave Ferrari and formula one.

The Maranello team’s boss has been linked with a move to Juventus, the Italian football club connected to the Ferrari-linked Agnelli family.

"I’ve been a member of the board of directors for years, before taking on this role at Ferrari," he told Sky Italia in Japan.

"If my appointment is accepted at the next shareholder’s meeting I will be honoured, but my work here will go on," Arrivabene added.

In Japan, Ferrari unveiled a tweak to its F1 car livery, comprising the new ’Mission Minnow’ message of its well-known tobacco sponsor.

"For us, Winnow is a source of inspiration," Arrivabene told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"To return to winning the title, we must learn from our mistakes, understand them and grow. It’s a learning process," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()