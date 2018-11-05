Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Arrivabene denies Binotto dispute ’fake news’

"I absolutely refuse to comment on them"

 F1


Miniboutik



Maurizio Arrivabene has slammed suggestions he is locked in a bitter power dispute with fellow Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The conflict has been cited by some in the Italian media as a reason for the Maranello team’s failure to win the title in 2018.

But team boss Arrivabene told La Repubblica: "Let’s clarify it once and for all. This is fake news.

"Creative stories have been put around very often this year to destabilise the team," he added. "They want to create problems where there are not."

As for the Binotto rumours, Arrivabene insisted: "I absolutely refuse to comment on them."

Ferrari’s car was normally a match for Mercedes’ or actually better this year, leaving Arrivabene to answer why the red team failed to win yet again.

"It’s the habit of winning," he said. "For them, doing the double championship is the norm, but us it’s an event.

"We must shake off the fear of winning," Arrivabene added.


5 November 2018 - 09h50, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ocon tips Leclerc to be 2019 title charger
Next news: Lamborghini not entering F1
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC