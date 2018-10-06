An angry Maurizio Arrivabene has lashed out after reports emerged that a second FIA sensor has been added to the 2018 Ferrari.

Following suspicions about the legality of the Maranello team’s power unit, some believe the second sensor is the reason Ferrari’s recent performance has slumped.

"That’s right, there’s an extra sensor," team boss Arrivabene told the German broadcaster RTL.

"We have no problem following the FIA’s request, but it’s strange that everyone else knows about the second sensor," he added.

"Our battery layout is quite complex, but it is still the intellectual property of Ferrari," said the Italian.

Arrivabene said the fact that details like the second sensor get into the public sphere is a "serious matter".

He insisted that the Ferrari car is "totally legal today as it was at the beginning", and said the addition of the second sensor "did not make us lose anything in performance".

Arrivabene also told Sky Italia: "It is our competitors who talk, so I hope that a project that is our intellectual property is not known all over the paddock."