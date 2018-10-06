Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Arrivabene angry amid ’second sensor’ talk

"Our battery layout is quite complex, but..."


6 October 2018 - 10h51, by GMM 

An angry Maurizio Arrivabene has lashed out after reports emerged that a second FIA sensor has been added to the 2018 Ferrari.

Following suspicions about the legality of the Maranello team’s power unit, some believe the second sensor is the reason Ferrari’s recent performance has slumped.

"That’s right, there’s an extra sensor," team boss Arrivabene told the German broadcaster RTL.

"We have no problem following the FIA’s request, but it’s strange that everyone else knows about the second sensor," he added.

"Our battery layout is quite complex, but it is still the intellectual property of Ferrari," said the Italian.

Arrivabene said the fact that details like the second sensor get into the public sphere is a "serious matter".

He insisted that the Ferrari car is "totally legal today as it was at the beginning", and said the addition of the second sensor "did not make us lose anything in performance".

Arrivabene also told Sky Italia: "It is our competitors who talk, so I hope that a project that is our intellectual property is not known all over the paddock."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()