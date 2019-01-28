One Argentinean official says the country is not looking for a place on the F1 calendar.

Despite the already bustling calendar, Liberty Media is pushing for new races.

Vietnam is joining for 2020, Finland is also linked with a race, and according to F1 business journalist Christian Sylt, rights holder Liberty Media has trademarked the name ’Philippine grand prix’.

Liberty did not comment on Sylt’s report in the Independent.

Argentina has also been linked with a return to the calendar, but that race would presumably not happen at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in the Santiago del Estero province.

That track currently hosts MotoGP and hosted WTCC (pictured, in 2017), and the province’s tourism minister Ricardo Sosa told Marca sports newspaper that there are no plans to add a F1 race.

"I dream of F1, but we are realistic and, right now, we are with MotoGP," said Sosa.