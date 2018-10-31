Max Verstappen says any top driver would have won the 2018 world championship in Lewis Hamilton’s car.

Hamilton, whose title win in Mexico delivered his Juan Manual Fangio-equalling fifth drivers’ crown, says the battle against Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel this year was the toughest of his career.

But when asked what made Hamilton so good in 2018, Mexico grand prix winner Verstappen answered: "His car!"

According to Blick newspaper, the 21-year-old continued: "Of course he is extremely good.

"But Vettel could win with his car, Ricciardo could win with his car, I could win with his car."

Red Bull will get works Honda engines to try to match Mercedes in 2019, but Verstappen thinks it could be the change of rules for 2021 that is his best chance.

"Then I will be 23. And I will still have six, seven years to win world titles. Hopefully by then I will be a four time world champion. That would be great," Verstappen said.

Dr Helmut Marko thinks the Red Bull-Honda combination could be enough for a title challenge as soon as 2019.

But Verstappen thinks that will happen "only with a magical chassis".