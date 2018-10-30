Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Anger’ at Ricciardo powered Verstappen win - father

"Max was also annoyed by Daniel"

 F1


Miniboutik



Max Verstappen was powered to victory in Mexico by anger.

That is the claim of his father Jos, who said the Red Bull driver was furious after missing out on pole despite otherwise dominating last weekend.

"I saw him on Sunday morning and he told me straight away that he had slept very badly," Jos, a former F1 driver, told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

"Max was annoyed about the car and missing the pole. But also by Ricciardo," he revealed.

"He (Daniel Ricciardo) celebrated his pole position with the exuberance of having become world champion. He (Max) was very angry and wanted only one thing: to win," Jos added.


30 October 2018 - 11h42, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Russell ’not worried’ about Williams form
Next news: Calderon says female series would be ’step back’
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC