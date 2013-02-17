Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

ERC news

ERC - Andreucci set for 208 R2 action

He has campaigned a Peugeot 207 Super 2000 in recent seasons


17 February 2013 - 13h41, by Olivier Ferret 

Multiple Italian champion Paolo Andreucci could be at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 R2 when the FIA European Rally Championship and Andreucci’s domestic contest join forces on Rally San Marino in July.

The ERC and CIR (Campionato Italiano Rally) will run together on two occasions in 2013 with Rallye Sanremo in October also counting for ERC and CIR points.

Andreucci has campaigned a Peugeot 207 Super 2000 in recent seasons but with his Peugeot Italia team targeting a switch to a 208 Type R5 when the car is ready for competitive use later this year, Andreucci will switch to a R2-specification 208 in the meantime.

With its reduced power output in comparison to the ERC’s pacesetting Super 2000 machines, Andreucci is unlikely to be a contender for overall points. However, he will be a force in the hugely competitive ERC 2WD Championship.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
IRC
Photos - ERC 2013 - Liepāja-Ventspils rally
Photos - ERC 2013 - Janner Rally
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Cyprus
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Sanremo
Photos - IRC 2012 - Sliven Rally
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Yalta
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Barum Zlin
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Romania - Sibiu
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally San Marino
Photos - IRC 2012 - Rally Ypres
IRC

IRC
IRC

F1


Miniboutik








IRC
ERC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC