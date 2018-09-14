Fernando Alonso is still giving nothing away about his future.

The Spaniard is definitely leaving F1 at the end of the year, but on the menu for 2019 could be Le Mans, Indycar and now even Nascar.

"What I will do depends on what makes me happy," the McLaren driver told El Mundo Deportivo in Singapore.

"I am trying to do something special and be the best driver in the motor racing world, not just F1," Alonso added.

"I am checking several things and in a month I hope to have everything ready to say it. With some options, I have to see what I need to be prepared to be competitive before accepting or postponing the challenge," he explained.