F1 - Alonso tells Red Bull boss to apologise

"It has been weird, it has been unfair to me"


25 August 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has called on Red Bull boss Christian Horner to apologise.

The Spaniard claims that although Horner wanted to sign him on no fewer than six occasions, including two offers in 2018, he said in public that Alonso is a trouble-maker.

"It has been weird, it has been unfair to me," Alonso said at Spa.

He said he emailed Horner after his most recent comments and the Briton apologised.

"Hopefully he’ll apologise again this weekend."

When asked about Alonso’s comments, though, Horner denied offering the 37-year-old a seat except in 2007.

"We had an enquiry (in 2018) from Flavio Briatore, and from Liberty Media, but the position within Red Bull has always been very clear that we invest in youth and have a talent pool through the Red Bull junior programme," Horner said.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko commented: "Maybe one of our mechanics or engineers is a fan of his."


