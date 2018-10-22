Fernando Alonso slammed Williams backmarker Lance Stroll after the US grand prix.

The McLaren driver’s race in Austin was cut very short due to a clash with the French Canadian, whose father is the billionaire fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll.

"When you’re in the middle of the group the truth is that the low level you find there is strange," Alonso said.

He said the FIA is not currently interested in cutting out the sort of midfield antics he is complaining about.

"Until there is a very bad accident they won’t do anything, but it’s interesting that in another category you can enjoy racing with 34 cars with some amateurs and some 60 year old men and nothing happens," Alonso said.

"Here, we need to put up bumpers like in rental go-karts so we can just race."

He said he is not interested in whether the FIA penalised Stroll or not for the incident.

"The important thing is finishing the race or not," said Alonso.

"We arrived here on Monday, we’re here until Wednesday, so it’s nine days for 300 metres. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth."