Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso rules out full Nascar switch

"I’m not thinking about it"

 F1


Miniboutik



Fernando Alonso has denied he is considering a full-time switch to Nascar.

Just 14 hours after retiring from F1, the Spaniard was in Bahrain for a car ’swap’ with Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson.

But he says a full-time switch is not on the cards.

"I’m not thinking about it," said Alonso.

"It would need a lot of commitment, because I’m not so skilled in those aspects right now and the schedule is very intense.

"It was a lot of fun, but I think most of the performance from these cars comes from experience. Maybe a single date someday is possible, but not the whole championship," he insisted.

However, the 37-year-old has done a deal to race with Cadillac in the 24 hour race at Daytona early next year.


27 November 2018 - 08h29, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Official: Alexander Albon to drive for Toro Rosso in 2019
Next news: ’No fun’ for Stroll in 2018
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC