|
|
F1 - Alonso rules out full Nascar switch
"I’m not thinking about it"
|
|
|
Fernando Alonso has denied he is considering a full-time switch to Nascar.
Just 14 hours after retiring from F1, the Spaniard was in Bahrain for a car ’swap’ with Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson.
But he says a full-time switch is not on the cards.
"I’m not thinking about it," said Alonso.
"It would need a lot of commitment, because I’m not so skilled in those aspects right now and the schedule is very intense.
"It was a lot of fun, but I think most of the performance from these cars comes from experience. Maybe a single date someday is possible, but not the whole championship," he insisted.
However, the 37-year-old has done a deal to race with Cadillac in the 24 hour race at Daytona early next year.
27 November 2018 - 08h29, by GMM
Previous news: Official: Alexander Albon to drive for Toro Rosso in 2019
Next news: ’No fun’ for Stroll in 2018
|
|