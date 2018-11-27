Fernando Alonso has denied he is considering a full-time switch to Nascar.

Just 14 hours after retiring from F1, the Spaniard was in Bahrain for a car ’swap’ with Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson.

But he says a full-time switch is not on the cards.

"I’m not thinking about it," said Alonso.

"It would need a lot of commitment, because I’m not so skilled in those aspects right now and the schedule is very intense.

"It was a lot of fun, but I think most of the performance from these cars comes from experience. Maybe a single date someday is possible, but not the whole championship," he insisted.

However, the 37-year-old has done a deal to race with Cadillac in the 24 hour race at Daytona early next year.