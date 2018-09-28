Logo
F1 - Alonso rules out Formula E move

"I’m not racing just for fun"


28 September 2018 - 12h01, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has ruled out switching to Formula E.

The Spaniard announced at Sochi that, despite earlier not ruling out a return to F1 in the future, his time in the category "is over".

Alonso’s next step is unknown.

It is believed he will definitely contest the Indy 500 in order to complete the ’triple crown’, but also being considered is the full Indycar season.

"We’ll see," the 37-year-old said in Russia.

"I’ve said many times that I want to be the best driver in the world."

Recently, Formula E boss Alejandro Agag said he was targeting Alonso, but the McLaren driver says he is not interested for now.

"It’s a relatively new series where a tradition iN prestigious races has not yet developed," Alonso said. "But who knows about the future?

"I’m not racing just for fun, so I will make decisions based on what kinds of races I am interested in to become a better driver and person and try to leave a mark on the history of motor racing," he added.


