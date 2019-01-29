Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has admitted that Fernando Alonso does not have an "easy character".

After retiring from the sport, Spaniard Alonso got his post-F1 career off to a flying start with victory at the Daytona 24 hour.

"I am very happy," said Montezemolo, who lured Alonso to Maranello from Renault in 2010.

"Fernando is a great driver," the 71-year-old Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport at a book launch.

"He often had difficulties with being a team man, but together with Schumacher and Lauda he was the strongest of all time at Ferrari," Montezemolo added.

"His character is not easy but he always gave everything. My only regret is that in 2010 and 2012 he did not manage to win the world title, despite fighting until the end," he said.