Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - Alonso not ruling out future F1 return

"Why close doors?"


17 August 2018 - 09h16, by GMM 

Although sitting out 2019, Fernando Alonso says he is not ruling out a return to formula one in the future.

"Why close doors?" the Spaniard said at Silverstone after announcing his decision to quit F1.

Alonso, having won Le Mans this year, is racing again for Toyota this weekend.

It is rumoured he will contest the full Indycar season next year, with a test reportedly lined up for September.

"I had a lot of fun at the Indy 500 last year but I have not driven that car with normal settings on a normal circuit. But first I want to take my time to digest my withdrawal from F1 and my priority is the race this weekend," he said.

At the same time, Alonso is not closing the F1 door.

"I’m not 45 years old," Alonso said.

"I’m driving at my best level. I’m young, I feel strong. Why did I stop? Well, I have other more exciting challenges than what F1 can offer me right now," said the 37-year-old.

"The track action is not what I dreamed of when I started in F1. The last two years have been sad and frustrating.

"When the talking is more about politics and bad radio messages, I think there are other things that give me more action and happiness," he added.

However, he is not yet ready to announce his 2019 plans.

"I’m thinking," Alonso answered. "It’s not what you want to hear today, but I probably cannot be ready for a couple of months. It will be October or so, so we are going to have to live with a lot of predictions until then."


