Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one for 2019.

Disenchanted with the category, the double world champion is retiring after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP and will tackle Le Mans and the Indy 500 next year.

But he told international media at the sports car race in Shanghai last weekend that he might be back.

That is despite the fact that he is not interested in racing full-time in Indycar in 2019.

"17 races in America, with everything I would have to learn, maybe 2019 is not the right time," he said.

"I need to recharge my batteries, but by 2020 the Indycar season could be a possibility, just like a full season in F1 or another championship," Alonso added.

Alonso hinted that he could be busier than contesting just the Indy 500 and Le Mans next year.

"It is possible. Yes, there will be a couple of challenges apart from the Indianapolis 500. We will announce it next year, or maybe it will be a Christmas present," he smiled.

One of them could be Daytona.

"I will study the calendar and see what is possible, but after leaving F1 I will have more time but I also want to think about having more free time," he said.