Fernando Alonso’s former F1 teammate Felipe Massa thinks the Spaniard could seriously consider a move to Formula E.

Alonso, who is quitting F1 after the Abu Dhabi finale next month, has for now ruled out the all-electric series.

But Massa, who was Alonso’s teammate at Ferrari some years ago, thinks the double world champion could re-consider.

"He was thinking about Indycar, but now I think Formula E may have a better chance of getting him," the Brazilian, who is now a Formula E driver himself (pictured above), told AS newspaper.

"The Indy 500 is one thing, but for the championship I think Fernando may look at Formula E. It may be in a year, but I would not be surprised if it was earlier."

Massa said he is personally very comfortable with having left Williams and F1 at the end of last year.

"It was the right time for me," he said. "Not because I was not competitive, but if I had stayed this year, finishing last as Williams is, I may have said ’hasta luego’ (see you later) after four races," he said.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has offered Alonso EUR 10 million to race in the 2018-2019 series.

"He wants to win Le Mans and Indy but then he will be missing Formula E," he said. "It would be a privilege to have him."