Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso could test McLaren in 2019 - Brown

"Zak wants me to stay in touch with the team"

 F1


Miniboutik



Zak Brown says Fernando Alonso is free to drive McLaren’s 2019 car next year.

As he races in F1 for the final time for now, Alonso’s car in Abu Dhabi features the words ’Hasta Luego’, meaning something like ’See you later’.

That next appearance in F1 could be for a test, McLaren boss Brown said.

"I would not exclude it. If Fernando wants to test the car, we are open to getting his feedback. He would only have to call us," Brown said.

Alonso confirmed: "Zak wants me to stay in touch with the team.

"I will have to see my availability, my desire, and if I can help McLaren, Carlos (Sainz) and the conditions interest me, I will accept.

"If not, I will try to rest at home," the Spaniard smiled.

"I want to be free to choose what I want to do, without a calendar so strict that I know what I’m going to do from January to December."


24 November 2018 - 09h50, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Wolff denies 2020 seat guaranteed for Ocon
Next news: Wolff wants Lauda ’back at full speed’
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (713 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC