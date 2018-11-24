Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso ’character’ caused F1 exit - Trulli

"Alonso was a great teammate, but..."

 F1


Miniboutik



Fernando Alonso is leaving F1 because of his "strong character".

That is the view of the Spaniard’s former Renault teammate, Jarno Trulli.

Alonso, 37, is quitting F1 to race at the Indy 500, Le Mans and some other "iconic" races in 2019, but is not ruling out a return for 2020.

"Alonso was a great teammate, but he had a strong character," Italian Trulli told Omnisport.

"In the team it was not easy to manage, not only as a driver but as a person. That has been demonstrated during his career," he added.

"Unfortunately, his character led him to a situation in which he had no opportunity, despite being one of the best.

"He did not have a competitive car to stay in formula one, so he has been obliged to retire, even though that time does come for everyone," Trulli said.


24 November 2018 - 12h57, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Abu Dhabi, FP3: Hamilton fastest in final practice ahead of Räikkönen
Next news: Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Abu Dhabi
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (713 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC