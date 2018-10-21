Logo
F1 - Alonso: A full IndyCar season would be ’too demanding’ in 2019

And he is not ruling out a F1 return in 2020


21 October 2018 - 09h24, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a return to formula one in 2020, after admitting it would be “too demanding” for him to tackle a full season of IndyCar next year .

Many think the Spaniard is tired of F1 and "retiring" from the category.

But now it emerges that, contrary to speculation, he doesn’t want to do the full Indycar championship next year.

He remains open to a one-off Indy 500 appearance though.

"I’d like to do it, to be honest. It was a magical race last year and it still has an appeal for me, especially after winning Le Mans this year. It’s part of my project for next year’s calendar," Alonso is quoted by Marca newspaper.

But he said the real objective for 2019 is to take things slower.

"I need to rest and recover my motivation, which is why I do not want to do a full Indycar season. It would be like continuing in F1, where in 2020 I could return," said the two-time champion.

Alonso also commented on speculation that he has acquired the Spanish television rights to Indycar.

"I read that and to my knowledge we have not been negotiating any of that. But it has made me think that it would be a good idea and I will explore it," he said.


