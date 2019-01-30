Every F1 driver will attend the official launch event for the 2019 season just prior to the first race in Melbourne.

Just days ago, we reported that the teams had rejected Liberty Media’s earlier plans for a launch event that would have involved the reveal of every team’s respective 2019 car.

"The teams rejected the proposal because they did not want to share attention with the competition," Auto Motor und Sport had reported.

But Liberty is pressing ahead with a launch event anyway.

F1 has announced that the free event, to take place in the city of Melbourne, will involve "all 20 drivers and their respective team principals".

Formula One Management said it will be "the first time an event like this has taken place".

Also to attend the launch, which will be streamed live on social media, will be an array of the sports "legends".

"We are incredibly excited to be putting on such a spectacle for our fans," said F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches.