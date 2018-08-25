Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Abiteboul says Honda messaging ’a joke’

"It’s completely unfair to Renault"


25 August 2018 - 09h51, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul has called the official line regarding Red Bull’s move from Renault to Honda power a "joke".

As Red Bull drops Renault to become the works Honda team from 2019, Red Bull chiefs have consistently criticised Renault whilst saying everything about the Honda future looks rosy.

"I think Daniel (Ricciardo) was not impressed with the Red Bull communication where Honda always seems perfect," Renault boss Abiteboul said at Spa.

"It’s completely unfair to Renault. Honda is in evolution, but when I see what Toro Rosso says and at the same time Honda is already on its 11th, 12th engine, frankly it’s a joke.

"It can influence a driver like Pierre Gasly, but not one like Daniel," he added.

"I don’t think Daniel believes in how perfect Honda is," Abiteboul said.

In contrast, the Frenchman said Renault was very open and honest with Ricciardo in terms of what the Enstone team could offer him for 2019 and beyond.

"We always put the facts on the table," said Abiteboul.

"Daniel knew our offer in terms of financial conditions, but in terms of technical possibilities we know what we have to do.

"We know we are not yet on the level of Red Bull Racing and even in 2019 this will not happen. Daniel knows this," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (226 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC