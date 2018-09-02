Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2020 Danish GP ’entirely possible’ - Whiting

"From our point of view it’s 100 per cent realistic"


2 September 2018 - 13h47, by GMM 

Charlie Whiting says Copenhagen could be the next venue on the F1 calendar.

Many potential hosts are regularly eyeing F1 projects, but FIA race director Whiting says plans for a Danish grand prix are serious.

He recently visited Copenhagen, and said Hermann Tilke has been brought onto the project to advise about the street layout.

"They invited me because they are now presenting the project to the municipality and they wanted to make sure there are no problems from the FIA side," Whiting said at Monza.

"From our point of view it is entirely possible that we’ll be there. It’s not yet in place but from our point of view it’s 100 per cent realistic. Now it’s up the Danes to get all of the necessary permissions," he told BT newspaper.

"It can easily be done by 2020," said Whiting.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (584 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC