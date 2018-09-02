Charlie Whiting says Copenhagen could be the next venue on the F1 calendar.

Many potential hosts are regularly eyeing F1 projects, but FIA race director Whiting says plans for a Danish grand prix are serious.

He recently visited Copenhagen, and said Hermann Tilke has been brought onto the project to advise about the street layout.

"They invited me because they are now presenting the project to the municipality and they wanted to make sure there are no problems from the FIA side," Whiting said at Monza.

"From our point of view it is entirely possible that we’ll be there. It’s not yet in place but from our point of view it’s 100 per cent realistic. Now it’s up the Danes to get all of the necessary permissions," he told BT newspaper.

"It can easily be done by 2020," said Whiting.