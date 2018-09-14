Williams will have a "healthy budget" next year.

That is the defiant claim of Claire Williams, the boss of the once-great British team.

Williams is losing title sponsor Martini and Lawrence Stroll’s millions, and also a lot of official F1 prize money as it languishes as the slowest team in 2018.

At an event ahead of the Singapore grand prix, one reporter asked Claire if the Oxfordshire based team is in obvious financial decline.

A PR representative attempted to shut down the question, but Williams insisted: "No, I would like to answer.

"We are on the stock exchange so our numbers are open. There’s so much speculation about our financial position, but we have a healthy budget for 2018 and we will have a healthy budget next year too," she said.

Williams said the 2018 car is flawed aerodynamically, but insisted that extraordinary efforts to find and fix the problem have taken place on track.

"Our competitive situation has allowed us to scrutinise everything, which we probably couldn’t have done if we were in fifth place," Williams is quoted by Speed Week.

The situation is at least good news for Sergey Sirotkin, the team’s Russian driver who is strongly backed by SMP Bank.

"Officially I have no information," he said in Singapore, "but I know the role I play and how I am valued, so I have no serious cause for concern.

"I will be very proud if I continue to work with the team and return with them to success."