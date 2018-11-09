Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2019 McLaren to be ’much better’ - Alonso

"We are moving in the right direction"

 F1


Miniboutik



Fernando Alonso thinks McLaren will have a "much better" car in 2019.

After four bad seasons with the Woking team, the Spaniard is finally ending his long F1 career.

But he says that isn’t because McLaren has no potential.

"Next year McLaren will have a much more competitive car," said Alonso, who is expected to tackle the Indy 500 and Le Mans in 2019 alongside other racing projects.

"Since July we have been testing parts for 2019 and recently the team has a reason to be optimistic. We have realised that we are moving in the right direction," he added.

"We know what the problems were. Last season we had a very efficient chassis and this year the car has been weaker but we know why. So I have no doubt the team will be in much better shape next year."


9 November 2018 - 07h21, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Brazilian ready for McLaren reserve role
Next news: Ricciardo plays down Mexico frustration
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC