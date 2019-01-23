Logo
F1 - 2019 McLaren livery to be ’papaya’ again

"This year’s livery will once again deliver in those terms"

McLaren’s F1 car will remain orange this year.

Last year, the once-great British team reverted to its iconic ’payaya’ livery, which dates all the way back to 1968.

And on a recent visit to Woking, new McLaren driver Carlos Sainz let slip on social media that the 2019 McLaren will indeed be coloured "papaya", as it was last year.

McLaren has now confirmed the news.

The team said reverting to orange last year was "A nod to the past, with a focus firmly on the future".

"This year’s livery will once again deliver in those terms, building on the equity of the brand colours which have been synonymous with success", McLaren added in a website post.


23 January 2019 - 10h58, by GMM 



