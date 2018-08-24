F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches has declared himself an "optimist" as talks with Hockenheim about a 2019 race continue.

Talks between Liberty Media and Hockenheim about a German grand prix for next year had completely broken down.

But then F1’s plans for an inaugural event in Miami next year also fell through, reinvigorating efforts to rescue Hockenheim.

"I’m an optimist," Bratches said when asked about the German GP talks.

"We have not yet published a calendar for 2019, but we will do that shortly," he revealed. "And while my German is not faultless, the talks have been quite good."

Hockenheim marketing boss Jorn Teske agreed: "We very much hope that we will have a grand prix again next year, but I cannot say more about it now.

"The discussions are still going on," he said.

"It’s clear that both negotiating parties are trying to find a solution, and that’s very positive because it means there is serious interest on the F1 side in having the German GP.

"So we’re optimistic too, but that’s all I can say at the moment," Teske added.

At the same time, Bratches said Liberty Media remains committed to putting together a race in Miami for 2020.

"I am working closely with Stephen Ross and his team, as well as those in the relevant districts, to get the race going. We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is still a lot to do," he said.