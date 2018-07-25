Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche is concerned about the change at the very top at Ferrari.

With Sergio Marchionne reportedly gravely ill, Ferrari has appointed a new chairman as well as CEO.

The new bosses, John Elkann and Louis Camilleri, met with the Maranello team’s boss Maurizio Arrivabene on Monday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That meeting included video conference calls with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, the report added.

"Winning the world championship is Ferrari’s only goal," said Elkann afterwards.

What is clear is that the Ferrari management change has a big impact. Raikkonen, for instance, is believed to perhaps now be the favourite to keep his seat for 2019.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc appeared to have been selected by Marchionne to be Vettel’s teammate.

But even beyond the driver situation, Marchionne’s departure is significant.

"I have always worked together well with Sergio, even throughout our battles," Mercedes and Daimler CEO Zetsche told Ansa news agency.

"I don’t know what will happen now, because we must start over. I have no doubt that I will continue to have good relations as I did with Sergio.

"It is clear, however, that we had reached certain fixed points on which we could work together. This will no longer be possible," Zetsche said.

"The future is a big question mark."