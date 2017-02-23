Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Zanardi not sure Ferrari ready to win

"Bravery is often a synonym for mediocrity in F1"


23 February 2017 - 12h19, by GMM 

Alex Zanardi is not sure Ferrari is ready to ace the new regulations in 2017.

Like many fans, the former F1 driver is looking forward to the reveal of the new red car, following a disappointing campaign last year.

"I have no doubt the men at Maranello are extremely keen to redeem themselves after a season that certainly disappointed from the point of view of the great expectations generated by the Scuderia," he told Corriere dello Sport.

But Zanardi said even the radical new rules might not be enough for Ferrari to catch up.

"The problem is that bravery is often a synonym for mediocrity in F1," he said. "To win means to be exceptional in comparison to your competitors in every way.

"From the point of view of organisation, the leaders at the moment are Mercedes and Red Bull, while from the inside there have been various revolutions at Ferrari.

"There is talent in abundance, but without time to work together it is possible that it will still not be enough for Ferrari," added Zanardi.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
Photos - Force India VJM10 launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS17 launch
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1