F1 - Zak Brown ’the right boss’ for Alonso

"He understands the needs of a driver"


13 June 2018 - 11h32, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he is definitely not done with racing.

The Spaniard is a fan of surfing, which explains the origin of his Kimoa lifestyle brand.

"I need more free time to practice it," the McLaren driver told AS newspaper.

"Maybe in the future when I retire I can explore it a little more."

But contrary to recent speculation, retirement is actually nowhere close.

He’s still full time at McLaren, racing at Le Mans this weekend, and considering Indycar for 2019.

"People think I’m doing other challenges because things are not going well in formula one. But I was trying to come here (Le Mans) when I was with Ferrari in 2013, when I was winning in F1," Alonso said.

And he said other F1 drivers will also want to take on the same challenges as him.

"The only problem is that in F1 your boss doesn’t allow you to do that. You have to find the right boss," said Alonso.

Indeed, McLaren’s Zak Brown is freely letting Alonso explore his diverse racing desires.

"He’s a driver inside him and understands the needs of a driver," Alonso said of Brown. "He then translates his vision to McLaren, which is not just a formula one team but a wider part of motor sport."


