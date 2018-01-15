Yves Matton has been appointed FIA Rally Director and will take up his position at the Federation’s Geneva offices on 7 February 2018. Matton replaces Jarmo Mahonen who retired at the end of 2017.

The Belgian will be responsible for the strategic vision of rallying and cross country rallying at all levels, from grassroots with amateurs through to the regions and the pinnacles of the disciplines, the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies. He will also be in charge of the administration and regulatory management of the associated FIA championships and sporting commissions. Reporting to the FIA General Secretary for Sport, Peter Bayer, Matton will be instrumental in liaising with all the sport’s stakeholders in order to optimise the attractiveness, efficiency and future sustainability of the discipline.

FIA President, Jean Todt, said: “Yves has a wealth of experience across many facets of rallying, which is important for its continued growth. He has great passion for the sport and his understanding of competition and management at independent and manufacturer levels will be a great asset to further securing the future development of our sport. I would also like to thank PSA Motorsport for making Yves’ transition to the FIA so seamless.

“I also pay tribute to Jarmo (Mahonen) for his significant contribution and the advancements made in rallying under his management. We have solid foundations to further build on and I am confident we will continue to see the sport grow from strength to strength.”

Yves Matton’s love of motor sport dates back to his childhood and having followed rallies in Belgium for many years he began competing in 1986. He went on to found a company specialising in the preparation and rental of racing cars before becoming Team Manager at Kronos Racing. At the end of 2002 he joined Citroën Sport as Logistics Manager and more latterly WRC Co-ordinator and Team Manager. He maintained close relations with Citroën after leaving in 2008 and then returned to the Championship-winning Citroën Racing team as Team Principal in 2012 where he was responsible for the WRC programme and the squad’s entry into the FIA World Touring Car Championship where three world titles were secured under his management. Matton was then instrumental in Citroën’s return to the WRC, where it now competes with the C3 WRC.

Yves Matton explained: “I must admit that I feel very honoured to take on this position at the FIA, the governing body of world motor sport. I have worked at various levels of the sport, including for one of the most successful manufacturers in history, but this is for me a real achievement in itself.”