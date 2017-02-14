Logo
WTCC news

WTCC - Yvan Muller clarifies his career prospect

He’s not coming back in WTCC


14 February 2017 - 14h10, by Olivier Ferret 

After the many rumors circulating about him, Yvan Muller wanted to make a precision about his future.

"For a few days I’ve been reading a lot about myself."

"In order to put a end to all speculation, I announced at the end of last year that I had decided to stop my full-time driver career, which was a deliberate choice. That decision is still valid.’

"I have absolutely no intention of repeating a full season as a driver, but I have always said that it is not impossible that I will be driving again occasionally, when I feel like it. But today there is nothing planned. "

"As for my professional future, it has been decided for a few months already, but the announcement will be made on time."



WTCC
WTCC

WTCC
WTCC

F1


WTCC
WTCC