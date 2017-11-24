Logo
F1 - Yas Marina, FP2: Hamilton edges Vettel in second practice

Daniel Ricciardo finished third


24 November 2017 - 15h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Lewis Hamilton took top spot in second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging out Sebastian Vettel by just under fifteen hundredths of a second. Daniel Ricciardo finished third, separated from Vettel by almost the same margin.

As with the early afternoon session at the Yas Marina Circuit, it was Mercedes driver Hamilton who set the early pace, holding P1 with a time 0.8s clear of Ricciardo.

The session’s qualifying simulations came early on however, with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas embarking on his performance run before the half hour mark and his time of 1:38.609s elevated him to the top of the timesheet.

Vettel briefly took over before Hamilton became the only driver to break the 1m38s barrier with his P1 lap of 1:37.877. Vettel was only marginally off that pace, however, with his best effort yielding a time of 1:38.026.

Behind the top three, Kimi Räikkönen finished the 90-minute session in fourth place 0.172s behind Ricciardo and almost two tenths clear of fifth-placed Bottas. Max Verstappen was fourth in the second Red Bull, the Dutchman having a much quieter session than his opening 90 minutes, in which he finished third, just 0.148s behind early afternoon pacesetter Vettel. In the late session Verstappen finished sixth and a full second adrift of Hamilton’s pace and seven tenths behind team-mate Ricciardo.

The Dutchman was followed by the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, who were separated by just 0.010s. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:37.877 39
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:38.026 37
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.180 34
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.352 35
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:38.537 33
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.894 34
07 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:39.323 33
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:39.333 36
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:39.529 41
10 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:39.559 28
11 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:39.635 36
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:39.671 31
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.201 38
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:40.329 30
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault 1:40.694 39
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:41.128 31
17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:41.270 43
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:41.302 40
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Renault 1:41.496 39
20 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:41.560 12


