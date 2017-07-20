Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wurz : It’s definitely not the most aesthetic thing

FIA mandates ’Halo’ for 2018


20 July 2017 - 09h57, by GMM 

The controversial frontal protection concept called ’Halo’ will make its mandatory debut on all formula one cars next year.

After Silverstone practice, Sebastian Vettel said the transparent alternative called ’Shield’ made him dizzy, while car designers complained that time had run out to iron out all of the problems for a 2018 debut.

"There’s a lot of a lot to get through to ensure that this is a thoroughly developed and sorted package to put on next year’s car," said Red Bull’s Paul Monaghan.

The earlier, ’Halo’ variant was however tested extensively last season, and so after Wednesday’s strategy group meeting, the FIA announced that it will be compulsory to race next year.

"The FIA confirms the introduction of the Halo for 2018," read a statement.

"With the support of the teams, certain features of its design will be further enhanced.

"Having developed and evaluated a large number of devices over the past five years, it had become clear that the Halo presents the best overall safety performance," the FIA added.

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association president Alex Wurz said on Twitter: "(It’s) definitely not the most aesthetic thing.

"But on the positive, please consider that safer cars means we can race much faster and harder in the future."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1