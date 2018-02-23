Logo
F1 - Wolff worried about Liberty Media changes

"We have to remember this is a formula one car"


23 February 2018 - 12h44, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has admitted he is worried about some of the most recent changes in formula one.

Recently, Mercedes and Ferrari have clashed with Liberty Media over reported plans for a budget cap and future engine rule changes.

But it’s the new Halo that has Mercedes boss Wolff the most appalled.

"Give me a chainsaw and I’d cut it off," he said at the launch of Mercedes’ 2018 car.

"It’s right to protect the drivers, but this cannot be the final solution.

"We need to come up with something that simply looks better, but it’s also a massive weight on the top of the car so it screws up the centre of gravity.

"We have to remember this is a formula one car," Wolff added.

He also hit out at Liberty’s most recent decisions: the grid girls ban, and the delay of the start of races for an hour and ten minutes.

"The shift of an hour to 2 to 3 o’clock I think is good, but I cannot understand the 10 minutes at all," he said. "I think that’s a mistake."

As for the grid girl ban, Wolff admitted: "I don’t understand it at all.

"I always liked it, and I don’t think it was at all negative for women."



