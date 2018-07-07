Toto Wolff has revealed he wants to keep Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes even beyond 2020.

Although not yet announced, it is now common knowledge in the paddock that the four-time world champion has signed up again for 2019 and 2020.

But Mercedes boss Wolff says the team wants him for even longer.

"Lewis is 33 and I think he has another five very good years in him, and yes, we want that to be with Mercedes," he said at Silverstone.