|
|
F1 - Wolff wants Hamilton beyond 2020
"I think he has another five very good years in him"
Toto Wolff has revealed he wants to keep Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes even beyond 2020.
Although not yet announced, it is now common knowledge in the paddock that the four-time world champion has signed up again for 2019 and 2020.
But Mercedes boss Wolff says the team wants him for even longer.
"Lewis is 33 and I think he has another five very good years in him, and yes, we want that to be with Mercedes," he said at Silverstone.
|
|