Toto Wolff has tipped Mercedes’ top driver to stay with the German team.

Lewis Hamilton has a contract with Mercedes until the end of next year, but boss Wolff rated his chances of retaining the triple world champion.

"If you would have asked me the same question one year ago, I would not have been very optimistic, but now it is different," he is quoted by the Irish Independent.

"After five years, this relationship has become so strong in a way that it wasn’t last season," Wolff added.