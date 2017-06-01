Logo
F1 - Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversy

"It was a fair result for the team and the drivers"


1 June 2017 - 10h28, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has joined those who are rejecting the Ferrari ’team orders’ conspiracy.

Ferrari has denied that it deliberately disadvantaged Kimi Raikkonen through pit strategy at Monaco so that Sebastian Vettel could take maximum points for the championship.

Championship rival Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff said he sympathises with Ferrari amid the controversy.

"It was a fair result for the team and the drivers," he is quoted by Italy’s Tuttosport.

"Now they are in the same position that we found ourselves in so often — trying to explain why one driver won and not the other.

"They really deserved it: they had the fastest car so we can only congratulate them," Wolff added.



