F1 - Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get along

"The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works"


9 February 2017 - 09h05, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017.

This week, triple world champion Hamilton’s father Anthony said his son would "much rather" still be paired with Nico Rosberg rather than the retired German’s replacement Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton snr also warned: "Lewis kills drivers.

"My own personal view is that anyone who goes up against Lewis really needs to have their career mapped out for them because it’s a career killer."

But team boss Wolff thinks Hamilton and 27-year-old Finn Bottas, who is switching from Williams on a one-year contract, will get along.

"The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works," he said.

"They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico’s shoes. Nico had a certain role in the team and Valtteri pretty much fits into that.

"They respect each other and so far from what I have seen, Valtteri has settled in well," Wolff added.

Wolff also gave a tantalising hint at what awaits F1 fans this year by saying the cars of 2017 will "look spectacular".



