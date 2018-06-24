F1 management is under pressure to modify the Paul Ricard circuit before the sport’s return for the next French grand prix.

There have been plenty of concerns about the new venue, but a big one discussed by drivers in the FIA briefing was about the chicane in the middle of the iconic Mistral straight.

In short, they want it removed.

"I totally agree," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"Yesterday I had coffee with Chase Carey while we watched the younger drivers race and I told him that we need to get rid of this chicane.

"It would make turn 10 really interesting because you’d have speeds of 340-350kph. All the way back to my racing days, I remember how great it was to drive down this long straight and then turn right," he added.

"In my opinion, without a chicane you’d have a chance for overtaking," said Wolff.

However, the chicane will not be removed in time for Sunday’s race, because the circuit has been homologated, timing systems are established, and there are several grandstands in the chicane area.

Another big issue this weekend has been traffic, with major problems not only for drivers and team personnel but above all the fans.

"In a way we have to look at it from the perspective of the organisers," said Wolff. "It’s the first French grand prix for a long time.

"We hope that by next year the problem will be solved."