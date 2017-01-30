Logo
F1 - Wolff set to sign new Mercedes deal

"You can expect me to keep doing that for a while"


30 January 2017 - 10h17, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has indicated he is definitely heading towards a new contract with Mercedes.

The Austrian heads Mercedes’ entire motor sport programme, and is the team boss at the title-winning F1 team and also a shareholder.

But his contract with the German marque is set to end this year.

Wolff, 45, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he is likely to ink a new deal.

"Working with the board is smooth, there are a lot of people that I learn from every day, which makes me really enjoy my work.

"So you can expect me to keep doing that for a while," he added.



