Toto Wolff says his new family will accompany him around the F1 calendar.

The Mercedes boss is married to former Williams tester Susie Wolff, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

But Wolff told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper: "I give everything - my whole life - to this job.

"365 days of the year, I think about nothing else than this team, and I don’t want it any other way."

So he said that when his child is born, "We will be a travelling family".

"Recently we saw Roger Federer’s wife sitting in the grandstand with both twins and Susie said ’If people with four children can do it, we can do it too’."