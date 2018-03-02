Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018

Between Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes


2 March 2018 - 09h50, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday.

The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion’s top time had some wondering if Ferrari and Red Bull would be able to keep up in 2018.

"If our simulations are right, then there should be a close three-way battle between Ferrari, Red Bull and us," insisted team boss Toto Wolff.

Hamilton himself said it’s "way too early to say anything", especially given the lack of mileage at freezing Barcelona.

But Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel thinks Mercedes is clearly the favourite.

"Mercedes is the favourite but it would be nice if we are closer than last year," he said.

"And if Red Bull can catch up, then it gets really interesting," the German added.

"It’s really hard to know where we are at the moment, but we will know some more at the end of next week.

"And then we will go to Australia and everyone will drop their pants — and then we’ll really see," Vettel smiled.

As for Red Bull, Max Verstappen had a troubled day on Thursday as he did short runs, had a spin into the gravel and also a car problem.

The Dutchman insisted: "It makes no sense to look at the laptimes now.

"So I’m not too worried yet. We know that Mercedes and Ferrari are really strong, but I’m pretty happy with the car so far. The feeling is definitely right."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1