Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff plays down ’off’ Hamilton form

"We are still investigating why this is the case"


30 April 2017 - 10h06, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic ’off’ weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In his championship battle with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton qualified at Sochi not only behind the German but also the second Ferrari as well as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

"Lewis is an outstanding driver, but he is not at his usual level this weekend," Mercedes boss Wolff told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"We are still investigating why this is the case.

"He is just not happy with the car, and on a track like this I think you need a car that feels good. You have to realise that although he is a great driver, even he has bad days.

"In addition, Valtteri has been really good here in the last few years," Wolff added.

According to Red Bull’s Christian Horner, the situation at Sochi is cause for alarm for Wolff.

"For me the Ferrari is the best car in the field," he is quoted by Speed Week. "If I was Toto I’d be worried, because Seb makes less mistakes over a season than Lewis. And maybe he’s mentally stronger than Lewis too."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1