Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff not accusing Ferrari of ’illegal’ engine

"It’s not our attitude"


23 July 2018 - 11h48, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has played down reports Ferrari’s 2018 power unit could be ’illegal’.

"We do not ask ourselves that," said the Mercedes boss.

At Hockenheim, with Ferrari clearly now leading in the horse power stakes, rumours swirled that a supposed trick with Ferrari’s turbocharger had some rivals suspicious.

"It’s not our attitude," Wolff added.

"We don’t point the finger at other manufacturers. Instead, we ask ourselves ’Have we missed something?’"

However, he admitted that talks with the other manufacturers and the FIA will take place.

"We’re working very closely with the FIA and also with the other manufacturers, but most of it is not in the public," said Wolff.

"Meetings such as this take place all the time to discuss various topics that have nothing to do with the Ferrari engine specifically."

Asked if he is ’worried’ about Ferrari’s engine power boost, Wolff answered: "Yes I am.

"But if Ferrari can make a step like that, then we have to be able to as well."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC