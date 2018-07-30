Toto Wolff says he is watching the situation at Force India very closely.

With Mercedes, Sergio Perez and sponsor BWT all owed money, the Silverstone based team has been placed into administration.

But there are buyers.

"Let’s see who shows interest," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in Hungary.

Wolff is following the situation closely because Force India currently uses a Mercedes power unit.

"I would like to know more about the potential buyer and how our cooperation may be affected," he said.

Wolff said he hopes Force India rides out the current storm.

"First of all we must pay tribute to Vijay Mallya, who always supported and financed the team. He had his difficulties and it affected the team," he said.

"Now there are many potential buyers who show great interest in the team. They have the means and they understand how much money is required to achieve results, so now we’ll see what happens," Wolff added.