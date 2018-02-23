Logo
F1 - Wolff hopes for new Hamilton deal in ’weeks’

"Hopefully we’ll have something done before the first race"


23 February 2018 - 07h05, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff think they will soon put together a contract beyond 2018 for the four-time world champion.

At the launch of Mercedes’ 2018 car, which boss Wolff said is an evolution of last year’s car, he predicted a new Hamilton deal would be decided in "weeks".

"Toto knows there is no one better and I know there’s nowhere better, so we’re comfortable and committed to each other," Hamilton, 33, said.

"Hopefully we’ll have something done before the first race of the season."

He said Wolff doesn’t have to worry that he might suddenly break off talks and look elsewhere for 2019.

"In the whole six years I have been here, I have not spoken to anyone else and that shows how committed I am," said the Briton.

Where there is change is in how Hamilton runs his social media accounts.

Earlier in the winter, Hamilton deleted his Twitter and Instagram content after a controversy broke about him saying his nephew should not wear a princess dress.

"I have been very open with my life for several years, but we’re in a strange time in the world where things are magnified a lot more than they were," he said.

"I will continue to show the world what I am doing, but it is about being more strategic."



